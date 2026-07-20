DSC05333DT

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On Saturday afternoon I was walking around Sneinton Avenues. When I was walking towards the edge of the Avenues I saw Izzy (stranger number 541) drinking with some friends outside a bar. Izzy is a professional photographer and we’ve kept in touch via WhatsApp discussing camera gear and film photography, so it was really nice to meet Izzy in person again.



Izzy introduced me to Sammy and Donté. Both Sammy and Donté recognised me as the “photographer who’d photographed Izzy”. I’d actually recognised Sammy at the table before I saw Izzy, as Izzy had shown me some Tri-X film portrait photos of Sammy, when we were discussing black and white film.



We all chatted about photography and I asked for some real ale pub recommendations in Derby. My friends from my teenage years in Bolton are visiting Derby for a “real ale daytrip” and I’m meeting up with them. I’m not a real ale drinker, so I was asking for local knowledge from Izzy and friends.



After we chatted I asked both Sammy and Donté if I could photograph them for my strangers project.



I asked Sammy to move away from the table and stand by a patio tree. Thanks for the photos Sammy, it was great to meet you, I hope you like the photos when you see them. Izzy has had a preview and likes them