100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 561 : James

This is another stranger portrait from Saturday afternoon in Sneinton Avenues, Nottingham.



There was a DJ outside the Neon Raptor Tap House, playing sounds to customers of the bar and people in the Avenues.



I went up to the DJ and had a chat. Meet James who is part of the “Ground Under Sound” team. Ground under Sound are a relative newcomers to the music scene in Nottingham, they provide Sound Systems for events and artist management.



I asked James if they would be in the Avenues next week for Notts Pride and he confirmed they would be. The Avenues had a nice vibe on Saturday, next week the Avenues will be packed out with a party vibe.



Thanks for the photo James, have a great Pride next week.

