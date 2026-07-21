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100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 561 : James by phil_howcroft
Photo 3822

100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 561 : James

This is another stranger portrait from Saturday afternoon in Sneinton Avenues, Nottingham.

There was a DJ outside the Neon Raptor Tap House, playing sounds to customers of the bar and people in the Avenues.

I went up to the DJ and had a chat. Meet James who is part of the “Ground Under Sound” team. Ground under Sound are a relative newcomers to the music scene in Nottingham, they provide Sound Systems for events and artist management.

I asked James if they would be in the Avenues next week for Notts Pride and he confirmed they would be. The Avenues had a nice vibe on Saturday, next week the Avenues will be packed out with a party vibe.

Thanks for the photo James, have a great Pride next week.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Phil Howcroft

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@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Allison Williams ace
Great smile!
July 22nd, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@allie912 you are right Allison , thank you
July 22nd, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
What a beautiful smile that young man has….hes a heartbreaker I think!!
July 22nd, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
What a beautiful smile!
July 22nd, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
That's a terrific portrait, Phil!
July 22nd, 2026  
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