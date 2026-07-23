Busy Day For a Whippet

I’ve had a busy day today. My humans took me to the Peak District in Derbyshire. We went on the Peak Sightseer, it’s an open top bus hop on hop off double decker bus. Yes you read that right, I went on the top deck of an open top bus through the Derbyshire countryside.



I’ve been on it before last year, it’s a bumpy ride on the top deck, the wind makes my ears flap. So we hopped on in Ashford in the Water, hopped off at Chatsworth House, went on a walk by the river and had a picnic, hopped back on at Chatsworth, hopped off in Bakewell, had a walk by the river in Bakewell, looked in some shops, hopped back on in Bakewell, hopped off back in Ashford in The Water.



When I say hop on hop off, whippets don’t hop that well, it’s only a figure of speech used by humans, the humans don’t actually hop onto the bus and hop off the bus, can you imagine that people hopping !!!!



So we had a great day in Derbyshire, drove home and then I had my tea. I settled down for a chilled out night and I hear my dad telling my mum, he’s taking me to camera club !!! Oh no, he wants me to model.

We walked to camera club and entered the clubroom. I’ve been before , but the members seemed more relaxed with me than before.



There was meant to be some studio lights and backdrops, but it wasn’t set up, so my dad suggested doing an outside shoot. He didn’t even use his “proper camera”, he gave his mobile to Mario to take some photos.



My dad scooped me up for the photos and here is the result. He wants a new profile photo for his socials. I haven’t got me trademark whippet ears upright, but I think me and my dad look good together.

He gave me some kibbles as a treat and took me home to my mum to chill out. He then returned to take some macro photos.



Do you like this photo of us ?

