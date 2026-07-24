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Photo 3824
Chatsworth Estate
Chatsworth Estate shot with a wide angle perspective
The grasses are rather brown and parched
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details
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8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi
Taken
23rd July 2026 12:20pm
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Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely view, I do like Chatsworth!
July 24th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
thanks Carole , we just walked the estate rather than do the house and gardens
July 24th, 2026
Carole G
ace
It's been years since I visited Chatsworth. Probably the last time was when the RAC rally came through.
July 24th, 2026
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