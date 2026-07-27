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100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 562 : Diana by phil_howcroft
Photo 3827

100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 562 : Diana

It was Notts Pride on Saturday, I was following the parade in Hockley. At the bottom of Hockley I saw Diana stood in the doorway of her hair salon watching the parade.

Diana had a fabulous smile and I knew she would make a great stranger for project.

I walked across the road and asked if I could take her photo. Diana asked me a few questions about my project and I showed her my Instagram photos.

Diana has been in her salon for 10 years, an established Hockley business.

Diana asked if I would take her photo outside the signage for the salon and after I’d done that photo I asked her if she could step back into the doorway as the door had a full length mirror, which I thought would help create an amazing portrait composition.

I showed Diana the photos and she really liked them. Thank you so much for allowing me to photograph you Diana, it was lovely to meet you. I hope you enjoyed watching the parade and I wish your salon continued success for the future.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Philippa R
Fabulous portrait, Diana looks like a lovely woman, love the view of her in the mirror behind too!
July 27th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
You've used the mirror to great effect here Phil! Diana has a warm and welcoming smile.
July 27th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty , bold and buxom, ! love the image and reflection - such kindness reflected in here eyes as she smiles at you ! fav
July 27th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
That is a terrific effect and beautiful smile, Phil.
July 27th, 2026  
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