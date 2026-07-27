100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 562 : Diana

It was Notts Pride on Saturday, I was following the parade in Hockley. At the bottom of Hockley I saw Diana stood in the doorway of her hair salon watching the parade.



Diana had a fabulous smile and I knew she would make a great stranger for project.



I walked across the road and asked if I could take her photo. Diana asked me a few questions about my project and I showed her my Instagram photos.



Diana has been in her salon for 10 years, an established Hockley business.



Diana asked if I would take her photo outside the signage for the salon and after I’d done that photo I asked her if she could step back into the doorway as the door had a full length mirror, which I thought would help create an amazing portrait composition.



I showed Diana the photos and she really liked them. Thank you so much for allowing me to photograph you Diana, it was lovely to meet you. I hope you enjoyed watching the parade and I wish your salon continued success for the future.

