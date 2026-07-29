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Previous
Photo 3829
Flying the flag
I was spotted with my camera.
Flying the Flag at Notts Pride
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details
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4
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365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
25th July 2026 11:20am
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