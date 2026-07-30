The Brunswick Inn

I went to Derby on Thursday to meet two of my mates from my youth, brothers Alan and Tommy (Colin).



I've known them both over 50 years, we were all in the same "gang" as teenagers in Bolton. We grew up together, played football together, went on holidays together.



Alan is a Bolton Wanderers supporter, we've been all over the country supporting the Wanderers, I still meet up with Alan on match days.



Tommy supports local rival Blackburn Rovers, you don't really get a choice in who you support , things in your life makes it such that the club chooses you.



Anyway, Alan and Tommy are real ale buffs, they go on "away days on the train" to towns and cities in England to sample the local beer.



I joined them on their "away day" to Derby.



I'm not a beer drinker, so while they drank pints I was on half pints.



This is the The Brunswick Inn, the last stop on the four pub journey.



It is a 4 storey triangular building, with two of the floors being underground. It has it's own micro brewery on site

