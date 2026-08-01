Previous
Carnival by phil_howcroft
Photo 3831

Carnival

We went to Leicester Carnival this afternoon.

We've been before, our last visit being 3 years ago.

The parade was over an hour late arriving in the city centre and we thought it was a lot smaller than previous visits

Anyway, it's a great event to photograph, as shown in this vibrant scene of the troupe leader showing her troupe how to party

Fave costume of the day in link below ..

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2026-08-01
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
1049% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brigette ace
So vibrant
August 1st, 2026  
Philippa R
Great scene, what joy on the dancers' faces!
August 1st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact