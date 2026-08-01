Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3831
Carnival
We went to Leicester Carnival this afternoon.
We've been before, our last visit being 3 years ago.
The parade was over an hour late arriving in the city centre and we thought it was a lot smaller than previous visits
Anyway, it's a great event to photograph, as shown in this vibrant scene of the troupe leader showing her troupe how to party
Fave costume of the day in link below ..
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2026-08-01
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3989
photos
125
followers
103
following
1049% complete
View this month »
3824
3825
3826
3827
3828
3829
3830
3831
Latest from all albums
3825
3826
3827
3828
3829
3830
125
3831
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
1st August 2026 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
dance
,
carnival
,
streetie
,
leicester carnival
Brigette
ace
So vibrant
August 1st, 2026
Philippa R
Great scene, what joy on the dancers' faces!
August 1st, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close