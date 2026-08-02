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Previous
Photo 3832
100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 563 : Sri
Last Saturday it was Notts Pride, I was just outside the main arena walking around the perimeter, when I walked past the Andhra Deluxe Indian Kitchen & Bar and met Sri.
Sri was “front of house” outside the restaurant promoting the food and ambience of the venue.
We had a nice chat, Sri told me she was a student and had just graduated her Masters Degree from University College Birmingham
I asked if the restaurant was her family restaurant, she told me they were friends of hers.
When I asked for a photo Sri agreed straight away. Sri was stood in the shade so it was an ideal location to take photos
Thank you for allowing me to take your photo Sri, it was nice to meet you. Best wishes for the future, following your graduation.
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Phil Howcroft
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@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details
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7
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365
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ILCE-6700
Taken
25th July 2026 12:16pm
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Beryl Lloyd
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Such a lovely honest and happy face - A lovely portrait PHIL !
August 2nd, 2026
Allison Williams
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What a lovely smile and portrait.
August 2nd, 2026
Carole Sandford
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Lovely portrait, she has a lovely smile too.
August 2nd, 2026
Phil Howcroft
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@carole_sandford
Thanks Carole , Srri does indeed have a great smile
August 2nd, 2026
Phil Howcroft
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@allie912
thanks Allison , I agree
August 2nd, 2026
Phil Howcroft
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@beryl
thanks for your kind words beryl
August 2nd, 2026
Mags
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A lovely young lady!
August 2nd, 2026
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