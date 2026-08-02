100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 563 : Sri

Last Saturday it was Notts Pride, I was just outside the main arena walking around the perimeter, when I walked past the Andhra Deluxe Indian Kitchen & Bar and met Sri.



Sri was “front of house” outside the restaurant promoting the food and ambience of the venue.



We had a nice chat, Sri told me she was a student and had just graduated her Masters Degree from University College Birmingham



I asked if the restaurant was her family restaurant, she told me they were friends of hers.



When I asked for a photo Sri agreed straight away. Sri was stood in the shade so it was an ideal location to take photos



Thank you for allowing me to take your photo Sri, it was nice to meet you. Best wishes for the future, following your graduation.

