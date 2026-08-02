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100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 563 : Sri by phil_howcroft
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100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 563 : Sri

Last Saturday it was Notts Pride, I was just outside the main arena walking around the perimeter, when I walked past the Andhra Deluxe Indian Kitchen & Bar and met Sri.

Sri was “front of house” outside the restaurant promoting the food and ambience of the venue.

We had a nice chat, Sri told me she was a student and had just graduated her Masters Degree from University College Birmingham

I asked if the restaurant was her family restaurant, she told me they were friends of hers.

When I asked for a photo Sri agreed straight away. Sri was stood in the shade so it was an ideal location to take photos

Thank you for allowing me to take your photo Sri, it was nice to meet you. Best wishes for the future, following your graduation.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Phil Howcroft

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@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely honest and happy face - A lovely portrait PHIL !
August 2nd, 2026  
Allison Williams ace
What a lovely smile and portrait.
August 2nd, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely portrait, she has a lovely smile too.
August 2nd, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford Thanks Carole , Srri does indeed have a great smile
August 2nd, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@allie912 thanks Allison , I agree
August 2nd, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@beryl thanks for your kind words beryl
August 2nd, 2026  
Mags ace
A lovely young lady!
August 2nd, 2026  
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