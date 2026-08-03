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Previous
Photo 3833
Five weeks later
I shared a photo of my hanging baskets 5 weeks ago.
They are still looking good, bigger for sure. They still require significant watering in our long hot summer. I think it's been too hot for the lobelia.
Five weeks ago :
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2026-06-30
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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7
Album
365
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Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi
Taken
3rd August 2026 3:57pm
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flowers
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house
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hanging baskets
Lesley
ace
Super pretty entrance
August 3rd, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
They’re doing well! A pretty display.
August 3rd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
They are still doing well Phil, You must be attending to them daily So pretty ,
August 3rd, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
@beryl
thank you beryl, early morning and late afternoon watering and dead heading any faded flowers
@carole_sandford
thanks Carole , yes they are going strong , maybe 4 more weeks
@tinley23
thanks lesley , they do make a nice welcoming sight
August 3rd, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
You have looked after those so well Phil, not easy in this weather.
August 3rd, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
You've done a great job keeping them thriving in the summer heat.
August 3rd, 2026
Philippa R
How much do you charge and do you ship to Ireland? Gorgeous!
August 3rd, 2026
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@carole_sandford thanks Carole , yes they are going strong , maybe 4 more weeks
@tinley23 thanks lesley , they do make a nice welcoming sight