Previous
Five weeks later by phil_howcroft
Photo 3833

Five weeks later

I shared a photo of my hanging baskets 5 weeks ago.

They are still looking good, bigger for sure. They still require significant watering in our long hot summer. I think it's been too hot for the lobelia.

Five weeks ago :

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2026-06-30
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
1050% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Super pretty entrance
August 3rd, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
They’re doing well! A pretty display.
August 3rd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
They are still doing well Phil, You must be attending to them daily So pretty ,
August 3rd, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@beryl thank you beryl, early morning and late afternoon watering and dead heading any faded flowers

@carole_sandford thanks Carole , yes they are going strong , maybe 4 more weeks

@tinley23 thanks lesley , they do make a nice welcoming sight
August 3rd, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
You have looked after those so well Phil, not easy in this weather.
August 3rd, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
You've done a great job keeping them thriving in the summer heat.
August 3rd, 2026  
Philippa R
How much do you charge and do you ship to Ireland? Gorgeous!
August 3rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact