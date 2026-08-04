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Five Months Later by phil_howcroft
Photo 3834

Five Months Later

Followers may remember that I posted a photo at the end of February showing the planting of some tomato seeds I had scooped out and dried from last years home grown tomatoes.

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2026-02-26

Well 5 months later the seeds have fruited and are producing beautiful yellow tomatoes (they are meant to be yellow).

Here are a few in one of our Spanish Tapas dishes

Delicious 🍅🍅




4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Zilli~ ace
Wow, you have green fingers, Phil!
August 4th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A big success! Enjoy!
August 4th, 2026  
JackieR ace
How exciting!!!!
August 4th, 2026  
Allison Williams ace
Love the colors and your success story!
August 4th, 2026  
Philippa R
They look lovely!
August 4th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Always exciting to “ grow your own”!
August 4th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Snap! We gave yellow ones too! They look nice in a salad! Your bowl
Is prettier than mine!
August 4th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done and grown from your own seeds too !
August 4th, 2026  
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