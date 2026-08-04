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Previous
Photo 3834
Five Months Later
Followers may remember that I posted a photo at the end of February showing the planting of some tomato seeds I had scooped out and dried from last years home grown tomatoes.
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2026-02-26
Well 5 months later the seeds have fruited and are producing beautiful yellow tomatoes (they are meant to be yellow).
Here are a few in one of our Spanish Tapas dishes
Delicious 🍅🍅
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi
Taken
4th August 2026 11:04am
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Zilli~
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Wow, you have green fingers, Phil!
August 4th, 2026
Corinne C
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A big success! Enjoy!
August 4th, 2026
JackieR
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How exciting!!!!
August 4th, 2026
Allison Williams
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Love the colors and your success story!
August 4th, 2026
Philippa R
They look lovely!
August 4th, 2026
Carole Sandford
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Always exciting to “ grow your own”!
August 4th, 2026
Pat Knowles
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Snap! We gave yellow ones too! They look nice in a salad! Your bowl
Is prettier than mine!
August 4th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Well done and grown from your own seeds too !
August 4th, 2026
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Is prettier than mine!