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Previous
Photo 3835
Apple Picking
Willow and Alfie have been on holiday, they returned yesterday and called in to see us this morning. The apples are ready to pick from one of our trees.
This is Willow looking happy with the one's she's picked
Alfie....
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2026-08-05
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details
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365
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Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi
Taken
5th August 2026 9:49am
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granddaughter
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oh adorable! ❤️ What a fabulous natural expression of childhood fun.
August 5th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Such a lovely shot Willow looks delighted with her basket of apples ! fav
August 5th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
thanks Casa' , Jane and myself love this photo , we will print and frame it
August 5th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
@beryl
she was delighted Beryl
August 5th, 2026
Chris Cook
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Willow is absolutely gorgeous. Great shot Phil.
August 5th, 2026
Dorothy
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How sweet! Delighted you’re going to print this one. Her brothers too I hope.
August 5th, 2026
Carole Sandford
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She looks so happy with her collection! It’s a lovely shot Phil!
August 5th, 2026
Mags
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What a happy smile!
August 6th, 2026
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