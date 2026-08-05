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Apple Picking by phil_howcroft
Photo 3835

Apple Picking

Willow and Alfie have been on holiday, they returned yesterday and called in to see us this morning. The apples are ready to pick from one of our trees.

This is Willow looking happy with the one's she's picked

Alfie....

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2026-08-05



5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oh adorable! ❤️ What a fabulous natural expression of childhood fun.
August 5th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely shot Willow looks delighted with her basket of apples ! fav
August 5th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' , Jane and myself love this photo , we will print and frame it
August 5th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@beryl she was delighted Beryl
August 5th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
Willow is absolutely gorgeous. Great shot Phil.
August 5th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
How sweet! Delighted you’re going to print this one. Her brothers too I hope.
August 5th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
She looks so happy with her collection! It’s a lovely shot Phil!
August 5th, 2026  
Mags ace
What a happy smile!
August 6th, 2026  
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