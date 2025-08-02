Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Next
1 / 365
Asda Benches : 02 August 2025 , 12.05 hours
I'm doing a little project. There's a couple of benches outside the front entrance to our local ASDA in Arnold, Nottingham.
Whenever we pass by they are always being used by members of the public. I thought it might make an interesting project to photograph the benches every day.
I'm going to photograph the benches from across the street, so these will be candid photos. I won't hide behind cars or people, I will be visible as I take the photos, just a man with a camera.
I have to shoot from a slight angle rather than straight on as there is a lamp post near to the benches.
Anyway here is my first image of the project. I think I might run it for a month, but who knows.
There will be no long narratives, I will let the benches speak for themselves as they introduce you to the people of Arnold.
FYI : Asda is a UK supermarket
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3628
photos
125
followers
102
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
2
Latest from all albums
3526
3527
96
3528
1
3529
3530
2
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
ASDA Bench
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
2nd August 2025 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bench
,
street photography
,
nottingham
,
arnold
,
streetie
,
asda benches
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close