Asda Benches : 02 August 2025 , 12.05 hours by phil_howcroft
Asda Benches : 02 August 2025 , 12.05 hours

I'm doing a little project. There's a couple of benches outside the front entrance to our local ASDA in Arnold, Nottingham.

Whenever we pass by they are always being used by members of the public. I thought it might make an interesting project to photograph the benches every day.

I'm going to photograph the benches from across the street, so these will be candid photos. I won't hide behind cars or people, I will be visible as I take the photos, just a man with a camera.

I have to shoot from a slight angle rather than straight on as there is a lamp post near to the benches.

Anyway here is my first image of the project. I think I might run it for a month, but who knows.

There will be no long narratives, I will let the benches speak for themselves as they introduce you to the people of Arnold.

FYI : Asda is a UK supermarket

2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Phil Howcroft

