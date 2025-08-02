Asda Benches : 02 August 2025 , 12.05 hours

I'm doing a little project. There's a couple of benches outside the front entrance to our local ASDA in Arnold, Nottingham.



Whenever we pass by they are always being used by members of the public. I thought it might make an interesting project to photograph the benches every day.



I'm going to photograph the benches from across the street, so these will be candid photos. I won't hide behind cars or people, I will be visible as I take the photos, just a man with a camera.



I have to shoot from a slight angle rather than straight on as there is a lamp post near to the benches.



Anyway here is my first image of the project. I think I might run it for a month, but who knows.



There will be no long narratives, I will let the benches speak for themselves as they introduce you to the people of Arnold.



FYI : Asda is a UK supermarket



