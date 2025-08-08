Sign up
Previous
7 / 365
Asda Benches : 08 August 2025 , 13.45 hours
My Asda Arnold, Benches project
All Images from project to date ....
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/asda-bench/2025-08
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3637
photos
125
followers
102
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
ASDA Bench
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
8th August 2025 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bench
,
street photography
,
nottingham
,
arnold
,
asda
,
streetie
,
asda benches
Zilli~
ace
Interesting
August 8th, 2025
Mags
ace
I could think of a dozen captions for the conversation the ladies could be having about the gentleman. LOL! Good one!
August 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha typical ! the women chattering away and putting the world to right , while the lone gentleman not included in the conversation , feels even more lonely ! Love these Asda benches sketches !!!
August 9th, 2025
Annie D
ace
A great collection of images Phil!
August 9th, 2025
