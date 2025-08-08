Previous
Asda Benches : 08 August 2025 , 13.45 hours by phil_howcroft
Asda Benches : 08 August 2025 , 13.45 hours

My Asda Arnold, Benches project

All Images from project to date ....

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/asda-bench/2025-08
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Zilli~ ace
Interesting
August 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
I could think of a dozen captions for the conversation the ladies could be having about the gentleman. LOL! Good one!
August 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha typical ! the women chattering away and putting the world to right , while the lone gentleman not included in the conversation , feels even more lonely ! Love these Asda benches sketches !!!
August 9th, 2025  
Annie D ace
A great collection of images Phil!
August 9th, 2025  
