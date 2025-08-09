Previous
Next
8 / 365 Asda Benches : Saturday by phil_howcroft
8 / 365

8 / 365 Asda Benches : Saturday

This is actually from Monday. When I went to take my photo on Saturday morning, there was a big van parked on the pavement in front of the benches, so no photo !



My Asda Arnold, Benches project

All Images from project to date ....

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/asda-bench/2025-08
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact