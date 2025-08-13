Previous
11 / 365 Asda Benches : 13 August 2025 , 16.13 hours , 31C by phil_howcroft
My Asda Arnold, Benches project

A full house ! 31C what a scorcher !

All Images from project to date ....

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/asda-bench/2025-08

13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Phil Howcroft

Zilli~ ace
Oh, young folks, too!
August 13th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@zilli yes I think the heat of the day made the benches popular
August 13th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Nice one!
August 13th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Wow a great capture!
August 13th, 2025  
Annie D ace
A full bench 😊 love the diversity
August 13th, 2025  
