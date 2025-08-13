Sign up
Previous
12 / 365
11 / 365 Asda Benches : 13 August 2025 , 16.13 hours , 31C
My Asda Arnold, Benches project
A full house ! 31C what a scorcher !
All Images from project to date ....
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/asda-bench/2025-08
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
View this month »
ASDA Bench
DSC-RX100M7
13th August 2025 4:13pm
bench
,
street photography
,
nottingham
,
arnold
,
asda
,
streetie
,
asda benches
Zilli~
ace
Oh, young folks, too!
August 13th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@zilli
yes I think the heat of the day made the benches popular
August 13th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Nice one!
August 13th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Wow a great capture!
August 13th, 2025
Annie D
ace
A full bench 😊 love the diversity
August 13th, 2025
