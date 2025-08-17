Sign up
Previous
14 / 365
Asda Benches : 17 August 2025 , 10.25 hours
My Asda Arnold, Benches project
I've missed a couple of days as the benches were empty when I walked past
All Images from project to date ....
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/asda-bench/2025-08
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Views
6
4
1
ASDA Bench
DSC-RX100M7
17th August 2025 10:25am
Tags
bench
,
street photography
,
nottingham
,
arnold
,
asda
,
streetie
,
asda benches
Zilli~
ace
Phil, is there a bus stop, pick-up area or taxi stand nearby? Why the benches in that location?
August 18th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
I love the young one catching a nap!
August 18th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
What a great project this is. Inspiring! My head is buzzing with ideas!! Maybe you could include a photo of yourself taking the photos!!
August 18th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@zilli
it's by the entrance / exit to the store , there are some bus stops a few metres away , it is very popular
@ankers70
thanks suzanne , I stand across the one-way street opposite the benches , I set my camera up (a little almost pocketable Sony camera ) , walk to the edge of the kerb , compose the shot and then click, click , click , it's over in a few seconds , no one notices !
August 18th, 2025
@ankers70 thanks suzanne , I stand across the one-way street opposite the benches , I set my camera up (a little almost pocketable Sony camera ) , walk to the edge of the kerb , compose the shot and then click, click , click , it's over in a few seconds , no one notices !