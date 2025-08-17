Previous
Asda Benches : 17 August 2025 , 10.25 hours by phil_howcroft
Asda Benches : 17 August 2025 , 10.25 hours

My Asda Arnold, Benches project

I've missed a couple of days as the benches were empty when I walked past

All Images from project to date ....

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/asda-bench/2025-08

Zilli~ ace
Phil, is there a bus stop, pick-up area or taxi stand nearby? Why the benches in that location?
August 18th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
I love the young one catching a nap!
August 18th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
What a great project this is. Inspiring! My head is buzzing with ideas!! Maybe you could include a photo of yourself taking the photos!!
August 18th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@zilli it's by the entrance / exit to the store , there are some bus stops a few metres away , it is very popular

@ankers70 thanks suzanne , I stand across the one-way street opposite the benches , I set my camera up (a little almost pocketable Sony camera ) , walk to the edge of the kerb , compose the shot and then click, click , click , it's over in a few seconds , no one notices !
August 18th, 2025  
