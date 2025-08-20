Previous
Asda Benches : 20 August 2025 , 15.42 hours by phil_howcroft
Asda Benches : 20 August 2025 , 15.42 hours

My Asda Arnold, Benches project

20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Ha, ha, he saw you!
August 20th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
There are a lot of tongues happening in this photo!
August 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
LOL! Is that fella sticking his tongue out at you?
August 20th, 2025  
Shirley ace
He is indeed a well timed shot
August 21st, 2025  
