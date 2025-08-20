Sign up
Previous
16 / 365
Asda Benches : 20 August 2025 , 15.42 hours
My Asda Arnold, Benches project
All Images from project to date ....
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/asda-bench/2025-08
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
ASDA Bench
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
20th August 2025 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bench
,
street photography
,
nottingham
,
arnold
,
asda
,
streetie
,
asda benches
Zilli~
ace
Ha, ha, he saw you!
August 20th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
There are a lot of tongues happening in this photo!
August 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
LOL! Is that fella sticking his tongue out at you?
August 20th, 2025
Shirley
ace
He is indeed a well timed shot
August 21st, 2025
