Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
18 / 365
Asda Benches : 22 August 2025 , 10.32 hours
My Asda Arnold, Benches project
My first dog to appear
All Images from project to date ....
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/asda-bench/2025-08
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3660
photos
126
followers
102
following
4% complete
View this month »
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Latest from all albums
3542
3543
15
16
3544
3545
17
18
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
ASDA Bench
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
22nd August 2025 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bench
,
street photography
,
nottingham
,
arnold
,
asda
,
streetie
,
asda benches
LManning (Laura)
ace
A very good dog too!
August 22nd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Oh, an ASDA shopping bag!
August 22nd, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@ljmanning
Laura , I've been hoping for a dog to appear , since I started the series
@zilli
yes the bag helps tell the story
August 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
@zilli yes the bag helps tell the story