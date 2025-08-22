Previous
Asda Benches : 22 August 2025 , 10.32 hours by phil_howcroft
18 / 365

Asda Benches : 22 August 2025 , 10.32 hours

My Asda Arnold, Benches project

My first dog to appear

All Images from project to date ....

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/asda-bench/2025-08
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
A very good dog too!
August 22nd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Oh, an ASDA shopping bag!
August 22nd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ljmanning Laura , I've been hoping for a dog to appear , since I started the series

@zilli yes the bag helps tell the story
August 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact