Previous
19 / 365
Asda Benches : 22 August 2025 , 11.25 hours
My Asda Arnold, Benches project
No photo today as I was at the football , so a photo from Friday, ASDA colleagues
All Images from project to date ....
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/asda-bench/2025-08
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3661
photos
126
followers
102
following
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
ASDA Bench
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
22nd August 2025 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bench
,
street photography
,
nottingham
,
arnold
,
asda
,
streetie
,
asda benches
Zilli~
ace
A well deserved break!
August 23rd, 2025
