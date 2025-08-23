Previous
Asda Benches : 22 August 2025 , 11.25 hours by phil_howcroft
19 / 365

Asda Benches : 22 August 2025 , 11.25 hours

My Asda Arnold, Benches project

No photo today as I was at the football , so a photo from Friday, ASDA colleagues

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/asda-bench/2025-08
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011
5% complete

Zilli~ ace
A well deserved break!
August 23rd, 2025  
