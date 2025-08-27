Previous
Asda Benches : 29 August 2025 , 10.56 hours by phil_howcroft
21 / 365

Asda Benches : 29 August 2025 , 10.56 hours

My Asda Arnold, Benches project

Filling a gap in the series, a wider crop to include a little dog

All Images from project to date ....

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/asda-bench/2025-08
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Phil Howcroft

