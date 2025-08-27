Sign up
21 / 365
Asda Benches : 29 August 2025 , 10.56 hours
My Asda Arnold, Benches project
Filling a gap in the series, a wider crop to include a little dog
All Images from project to date ....
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/asda-bench/2025-08
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
0
0
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
ASDA Bench
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
29th August 2025 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bench
,
street photography
,
nottingham
,
arnold
,
asda
,
streetie
,
asda benches
