Asda Benches : 29 August 2025 , 10.56 hours by phil_howcroft
23 / 365

Asda Benches : 29 August 2025 , 10.56 hours

My Asda Arnold, Benches project

All Images from project to date ....

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/asda-bench/2025-08
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Phil Howcroft

Brigette ace
awesome phil - maybe you should do a cheaty-mcCheaty and backfill the gaps!! such a great idea. Did you ever spot the same people on more than one occasion
August 30th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@brigette I have back filled a couple of days , the blanks are when no-one was sat on them or the view was blocked by a parked vehicle . My technique is set my camera up (a little Sony RX100VII) as I walk don the street, note if anybody is sat on the bench , if they are , I stand on the pavement opposite , compose , click , shoot (maybe four shots) , then walk away. The shoot is over in a matter of seconds . I'm hiding in plain sight, sometimes I have Elsie with me (our little whippet) .

When I edit the photos, if everybody is sat down , the horizontal upper crop is 10 bricks up from the top of the bench, the lower and side crops are not always the same , I do them to "taste", I had to go wider on right vertical this time as the shopping trolley extended to the right !
August 30th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha , interesting - one with the full trolly , calculating the cost of his shop ,- a bit late now mate !!! while the ladies putting the world to right ! - no worries there !!
August 30th, 2025  
