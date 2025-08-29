Sign up
23 / 365
Asda Benches : 29 August 2025 , 10.56 hours
My Asda Arnold, Benches project
All Images from project to date ....
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/asda-bench/2025-08
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Photo Details
Album
ASDA Bench
29th August 2025 10:56am
Tags
bench
street photography
nottingham
arnold
asda
streetie
asda benches
Brigette
awesome phil - maybe you should do a cheaty-mcCheaty and backfill the gaps!! such a great idea. Did you ever spot the same people on more than one occasion
August 30th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
@brigette
I have back filled a couple of days , the blanks are when no-one was sat on them or the view was blocked by a parked vehicle . My technique is set my camera up (a little Sony RX100VII) as I walk don the street, note if anybody is sat on the bench , if they are , I stand on the pavement opposite , compose , click , shoot (maybe four shots) , then walk away. The shoot is over in a matter of seconds . I'm hiding in plain sight, sometimes I have Elsie with me (our little whippet) .
When I edit the photos, if everybody is sat down , the horizontal upper crop is 10 bricks up from the top of the bench, the lower and side crops are not always the same , I do them to "taste", I had to go wider on right vertical this time as the shopping trolley extended to the right !
August 30th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
Ha , interesting - one with the full trolly , calculating the cost of his shop ,- a bit late now mate !!! while the ladies putting the world to right ! - no worries there !!
August 30th, 2025
When I edit the photos, if everybody is sat down , the horizontal upper crop is 10 bricks up from the top of the bench, the lower and side crops are not always the same , I do them to "taste", I had to go wider on right vertical this time as the shopping trolley extended to the right !