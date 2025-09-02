Sign up
Previous
25 / 365
Asda Benches : 02 September 2025 , 16.36 hours
My Asda Arnold, Benches project
All Images from project to date ....
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/asda-bench/2025-08
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
5
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3675
photos
126
followers
102
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
ASDA Bench
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
2nd September 2025 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bench
,
street photography
,
nottingham
,
arnold
,
asda
,
streetie
,
asda benches
Zilli~
ace
Oh, younger folks and the weather is getting cooler!
September 2nd, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@zilli
yes nice to see younger people and yes very autumnal zilli
September 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
A very nice candid of these two.
September 2nd, 2025
Shirley
ace
Looks like a intent conversation happening a nice candid
September 2nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
They are very engrossed in what they are doing with two phones. Can’t decide if it’s two females or not!
September 2nd, 2025
