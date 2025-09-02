Previous
Asda Benches : 02 September 2025 , 16.36 hours by phil_howcroft
25 / 365

Asda Benches : 02 September 2025 , 16.36 hours

My Asda Arnold, Benches project

All Images from project to date ....

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/asda-bench/2025-08
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Zilli~ ace
Oh, younger folks and the weather is getting cooler!
September 2nd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@zilli yes nice to see younger people and yes very autumnal zilli
September 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
A very nice candid of these two.
September 2nd, 2025  
Shirley ace
Looks like a intent conversation happening a nice candid
September 2nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
They are very engrossed in what they are doing with two phones. Can’t decide if it’s two females or not!
September 2nd, 2025  
