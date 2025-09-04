Sign up
26 / 365
Asda Benches : 4 September 2025 , 14.05 hours
My Asda Arnold, Benches project
All Images from project to date ....
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/asda-bench/2025-08
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
Tags
bench
,
street photography
,
nottingham
,
arnold
,
asda
,
streetie
,
asda benches
Corinne C
ace
The people on the left bench saw you. I'm not sure if they were unhappy or just surprised?
September 4th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
People on the left bench definitely clocked you.
September 4th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
@carole_sandford
I was surprised they did , although I usually shoot with my little sony rx100vii but I had a bigger camera today , so maybe they clocked the bigger camera
September 4th, 2025
