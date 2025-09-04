Previous
Asda Benches : 4 September 2025 , 14.05 hours by phil_howcroft
Asda Benches : 4 September 2025 , 14.05 hours

My Asda Arnold, Benches project

All Images from project to date ....

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/asda-bench/2025-08



Phil Howcroft

I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Corinne C ace
The people on the left bench saw you. I'm not sure if they were unhappy or just surprised?
September 4th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
People on the left bench definitely clocked you.
September 4th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec @carole_sandford I was surprised they did , although I usually shoot with my little sony rx100vii but I had a bigger camera today , so maybe they clocked the bigger camera
September 4th, 2025  
