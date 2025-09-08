Asda Benches : 8 September 2025 , 16.10 hours (PLEASE READ)

My Asda Arnold, Benches projectThere is a back story to this ......I'm only showing one bench as the other bench had two teenage school boys.There is a significant back story to the people in the photoThe lady and the man in the wheelchair used to live in a HMO (House in Multiple Occupation) in Arnold. It was actually a bungalow and the occupants were cousins, nephews, nieces, parents from an extended family.I used to see them when I was walking my previous whippet, Ruby. They would always stop me and say hello to Ruby, I'd see them in bus shelters , benches and sometimes outside their bungalow, they were always drinking alcohol whatever time of day it was. They disappeared off the scene for a while. I started noticing them begging on shopping retail parks on the outskirts of Nottingham, again always drinking cans of alcohol. The bungalow was sold and I continued to see them in various city centre locations, but never in Arnold.Over the past few days they have appeared in Arnold again, I assume they are now rough sleepers.The man with the hat, I first saw on a Sunday evening in February 2016. We'd been to a concert at Nottingham arena, we were driving home and as we turned into our street Jane said she saw somebody lay in the trees beside the main road. We parked at home and she told me to go and investigate. It was a really cold night , with a big frost. He was lay in the bushes. I nudged him and asked him if he was OK. He told me to leave him alone he was sleeping there. He had been drinking. I asked him where he lived , he said at home with his dad. I told him to give me his dad's phone number as his dad could collect him. He told me no. I said he should go home as it was freezing. He told me to fcuk off and leave him. I said I will call the police for help, again he told me to fcuk off. I told him I was leaving him , but would be calling the police and when I got home I called the police. The police said they would send a patrol out to him. The next morning on my way to work he wasn't in the bushes , so I assumed he had been picked up by the police.Anyway, he's always drinking beer in Arnold and seems to have found some drinking buddiesSad back story isn't it !!!!All Images from project to date ....