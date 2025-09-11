Previous
Next
Asda Benches : 11 September 2025 , 10.43 hours by phil_howcroft
28 / 365

Asda Benches : 11 September 2025 , 10.43 hours

My Asda Arnold, Benches project

All Images from project to date ....

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/asda-bench/2025-08
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Empty benches and lonesome scene.
September 15th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam sometimes the benches are empty when I walk by so the inclusion of the bike made the scene more "interesting"
September 15th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Seems reasonable to tell it as it is!
September 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact