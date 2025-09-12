Sign up
Previous
29 / 365
Asda Benches : 12 September 2025 , 11.12 hours
My Asda Arnold, Benches project
All Images from project to date ....
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/asda-bench/2025-08
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3692
photos
125
followers
102
following
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
ASDA Bench
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
12th September 2025 11:12am
Privacy
Public
Tags
bench
,
street photography
,
nottingham
,
arnold
,
asda
,
streetie
,
asda benches
Mags
ace
Great candid on the phone!
September 15th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks mags
September 15th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Not sure about this guy’s colour coordination but nice candid
September 15th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Ordering a taxi to take him home….
September 15th, 2025
