Stickers No. 2 : Wizards Kage by phil_howcroft
1 / 365

Stickers No. 2 : Wizards Kage

My stickers / slap project.

Location : Bridlesmith Walk, Nottingham

Stuck onto a Metal Bollard
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England
Mags ace
Very cool!
October 22nd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam cheers mags :)
October 22nd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Looks a bit like a pizza under there. How curious!
October 22nd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Great find!
October 22nd, 2025  
