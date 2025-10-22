Sign up
1 / 365
Stickers No. 2 : Wizards Kage
My stickers / slap project.
Location : Bridlesmith Walk, Nottingham
Stuck onto a Metal Bollard
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
4
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England
3728
photos
126
followers
102
following
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Album
Stickers
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
22nd October 2025 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stickers
,
nottingham
,
slaps
Mags
ace
Very cool!
October 22nd, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
cheers mags :)
October 22nd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Looks a bit like a pizza under there. How curious!
October 22nd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Great find!
October 22nd, 2025
