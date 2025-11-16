Stickers No. 4 : Ultras

My stickers / slap project.



Location : Playa Son Moll, Cala Ratjada, Mallorca



Stuck onto a Bus Shelter



Ultras Gelsenkirchen 2002 (also known as Ultras GE or UGE) is the main and leading independent ultras group for the German professional football club FC Schalke 04.



The group was founded on January 8, 2002, emerging from a merger of two earlier Schalke fan groups, "Commando 4. Mai 1904" and "Radikale Minderheit".



The members deliberately chose the name "Ultras Gelsenkirchen" rather than "Ultras Schalke" to express their deep connection not just to the football club but also to the city of Gelsenkirchen itself, viewing the two as inextricably linked ("Schalke is Gelsenkirchen – Gelsenkirchen is Schalke").



As is typical for ultras groups, they are known for their passionate support, elaborate choreographies (large visual displays), banners, and vocal presence in the stands, specifically in the North Stand (Nordkurve) of the Veltins-Arena. They also organize trips to away games to support their team.



The group is actively involved in charitable work through an initiative called "Ultras für GE" (Ultras for Gelsenkirchen). They raise significant funds annually through the sale of a Nordkurven calendar and other merchandise, with 75% of the profit going to social institutions and the remaining 25% funding their choreographies.



Ultras Gelsenkirchen are a prominent and influential part of the FC Schalke 04 fan scene, known for both their fervent support and community contributions.

