221 / 365
Enid (Again)
As described on my main pic, Enid was up for about fifteen minutes or so before Carole arrived at the viewing area. They didn’t do this manoeuvre yesterday, so catching it with yhe smoke was nice.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Photo Details
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
10th January 2020 3:29pm
Tags
canon
,
outdoor
,
enid
,
red-arrows
,
scampton
