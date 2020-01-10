Previous
Next
Enid (Again) by phil_sandford
221 / 365

Enid (Again)

As described on my main pic, Enid was up for about fifteen minutes or so before Carole arrived at the viewing area. They didn’t do this manoeuvre yesterday, so catching it with yhe smoke was nice.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise