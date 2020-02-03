Previous
Next
For Beryl by phil_sandford
227 / 365

For Beryl

@beryl - I shot it in colour also 😜
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
62% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Love this one best in color - really shows off the rust so well.
February 3rd, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ah thanks ! so much life in the peeling rust and gunge ! The colour has brought it to life ! I must FAV this !
February 3rd, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow the colour one is just SO much better!
February 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise