Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
230 / 365
Water Crown
Another shot from my somewhat mad professor set up to capture a water crown. Gain, no crown and water drop together.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
1521
photos
129
followers
127
following
63% complete
View this month »
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
Latest from all albums
177
178
179
180
181
182
230
183
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
19th February 2020 7:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
macro
,
water-crown
,
for2020
,
52wc-2020-w8
JackieR
ace
For a classic water crown you need a shallow water Phil, so jam jar lid or less!!
Lovely light on that crystal
February 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Lovely light on that crystal