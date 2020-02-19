Previous
Water Crown by phil_sandford
230 / 365

Water Crown

Another shot from my somewhat mad professor set up to capture a water crown. Gain, no crown and water drop together.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Phil Sandford

JackieR ace
For a classic water crown you need a shallow water Phil, so jam jar lid or less!!
Lovely light on that crystal
February 19th, 2020  
