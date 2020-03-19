Previous
Next
My Garden March 2020 by phil_sandford
235 / 365

My Garden March 2020

Another shot of the garden taken around a month after the last one.
The daffs and tulips now bursting with colour; the Magnolia is budding and showing flashes of pink. The hellebores are up in full bloom now, some daffodils are budding and we have three early, cwrtainly, dwarf, Tulips in flower. The lawnn is awful, with lots of buds sprouting out of it from the trees. Green Thumb came yesterday and sprayed, but not sure with what.

Stay safe everybody

If you fancy taking a look at the others, and there is absolutely no obligation to do so, click on the tag below Philsgarden
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
64% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise