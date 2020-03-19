My Garden March 2020

Another shot of the garden taken around a month after the last one.

The daffs and tulips now bursting with colour; the Magnolia is budding and showing flashes of pink. The hellebores are up in full bloom now, some daffodils are budding and we have three early, cwrtainly, dwarf, Tulips in flower. The lawnn is awful, with lots of buds sprouting out of it from the trees. Green Thumb came yesterday and sprayed, but not sure with what.



Stay safe everybody



