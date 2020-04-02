Sourdough Starter

I bake bread, have done for some years now. I’ve got flour but don’t have yeast. I also refuse to pay the current price of yeast on eBay, twenty times usual retail price at times.



So?



So, I’m making my own sourdough starter. This arrived yesterday in a small Tupperware pot, around 75g of it. It needed ‘refreshing’ immediately and again 24 hours later. It’s now around 450g, bubbling away nicely and I should be able to use it to do a Sourdough Loaf on Saturday and from now on, keep the ‘starter’ in the fridge constantly refreshing it as and when.



Who needs yeast?



Love learning new stuff.



