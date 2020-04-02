I bake bread, have done for some years now. I’ve got flour but don’t have yeast. I also refuse to pay the current price of yeast on eBay, twenty times usual retail price at times.
So?
So, I’m making my own sourdough starter. This arrived yesterday in a small Tupperware pot, around 75g of it. It needed ‘refreshing’ immediately and again 24 hours later. It’s now around 450g, bubbling away nicely and I should be able to use it to do a Sourdough Loaf on Saturday and from now on, keep the ‘starter’ in the fridge constantly refreshing it as and when.
Those selling at sky high prices should be reported!!!
Be warned sourdough takes an age to prove!!don't be tempted to put it in too warm a place, I prove overnight
Good luck!!