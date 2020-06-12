Previous
Field of Red by phil_sandford
259 / 365

Field of Red

These mist covered mountains
Are a home now for me
But my home is the lowlands
And always will be
Someday you'll return to
Your valleys and your farms
And you'll no longer burn to be
Brothers in arms

Through these fields of destruction
Baptisms of fire
I've witnessed your suffering
As the battle raged high
And though they did hurt me so bad
In the fear and alarm
You did not desert me
My brothers in arms

There's so many different worlds
So many different suns
And we have just one world
But we live in different ones

Now the sun's gone to hell and
The moon's riding high
Let me bid you farewell
Every man has to die
But it's written in the starlight
And every line in your palm
We're fools to make war
On our brothers in arms

Songwriter: Mark Knopfler
12th June 2020

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
Phil Sandford
70% complete

Esther Rosenberg ace
Incredible view.
June 12th, 2020  
Richard Brown ace
Great shot and song have a fav!
June 12th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot!
June 12th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
So pretty. Love the song too.
June 12th, 2020  
