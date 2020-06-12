Field of Red

These mist covered mountains

Are a home now for me

But my home is the lowlands

And always will be

Someday you'll return to

Your valleys and your farms

And you'll no longer burn to be

Brothers in arms



Through these fields of destruction

Baptisms of fire

I've witnessed your suffering

As the battle raged high

And though they did hurt me so bad

In the fear and alarm

You did not desert me

My brothers in arms



There's so many different worlds

So many different suns

And we have just one world

But we live in different ones



Now the sun's gone to hell and

The moon's riding high

Let me bid you farewell

Every man has to die

But it's written in the starlight

And every line in your palm

We're fools to make war

On our brothers in arms



Songwriter: Mark Knopfler