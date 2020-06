My Garden June 2020

Another shot of the garden taken around a month after the last one.



The Alliums, well most of them, are done, the Lupins, Delphiniums and other plants are all but done. The Valerian is providing a splash of red, The green growth of the Agapanthus and Dahlias are coming up and a few, just a few, of the thousand Poppy seeds I sowed have germinated.



Stay safe everybody



If you fancy taking a look at the others, and there is absolutely no obligation to do so, click on the tag below Philsgarden