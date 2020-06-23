Sign up
Steep Hill
Took a walk down Steep Hill, but only the top third. This is a shot back up that third to the Lincoln Tourist Office in Castle Square.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
Phil Sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Tags
canon
,
outdoor
,
lincoln
,
steep-hill
