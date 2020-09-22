Sign up
Field of Gold
To misquote, the often misquoted quote from the classic film, Zulu - “Sunflowers Sir, thousands of ‘em”
There were actually two fields of them, split by a dyke. Given the number of fields we drove past with sunflowers that had all ‘gone over’ there’s a market somewhere.
Stunning subject; love them.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
22nd September 2020
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Photo Details
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
22nd September 2020 5:42pm
canon
sunflower
outdoor
lincolnshire.
Shutterbug
They are just so cheerful. If you aren’t lucky enough to have fields very nearby maybe buying a bunch brings some cheer to those still locked in.
September 22nd, 2020
