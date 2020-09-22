Previous
Next
Field of Gold by phil_sandford
276 / 365

Field of Gold

To misquote, the often misquoted quote from the classic film, Zulu - “Sunflowers Sir, thousands of ‘em”

There were actually two fields of them, split by a dyke. Given the number of fields we drove past with sunflowers that had all ‘gone over’ there’s a market somewhere.

Stunning subject; love them.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
75% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
They are just so cheerful. If you aren’t lucky enough to have fields very nearby maybe buying a bunch brings some cheer to those still locked in.
September 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise