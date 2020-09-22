Field of Gold

To misquote, the often misquoted quote from the classic film, Zulu - “Sunflowers Sir, thousands of ‘em”



There were actually two fields of them, split by a dyke. Given the number of fields we drove past with sunflowers that had all ‘gone over’ there’s a market somewhere.



Stunning subject; love them.



