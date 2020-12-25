Namny, Grumpy & Grandwobs Christmas 2020

An interesting dinner; last minute frantic cooking of Bread Sauce and then forgetting the starter for the adults (having served the mains) and then, leah whispering “did you not do brocolli Nanny?” Brocolli swiftly removed from microwave and served. M



Present giving was a whirlwind of excited squeals and laughter (and that was from just me) and oohs and ahhss. Quick trip into the studio (also known as the conservatory (or fridge at this time of year)) for photographs before they departed.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.