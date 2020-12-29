Previous
Moonlight by phil_sandford
293 / 365

Moonlight

Moon through the trees over Hartsholme Lake this evening.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday's offering. Much appreciated.
29th December 2020

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Photo Details

Beautiful! Love those trees - makes for a more interesting moon shot.
December 29th, 2020  
I saw a very similar sight on my way to work this morning. Took a couple of shots with my cell. Wish I had my camera. I was amazed when I joined 365 at the wonderfully detailed moon shots people took. Now in my eight year this is the kind of moon shot I prefer. Then every shot does look like everyone other one. There is a lovely uniqueness to this.
December 29th, 2020  
Very nice!
December 29th, 2020  
