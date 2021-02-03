Previous
Next
Blue Hedgehog by phil_sandford
301 / 365

Blue Hedgehog

The full colour view of my mother’s blue hedgehog which I’ve used today for my flash of red subject. If you Google ‘blue hedgehog Berlin museum’ you’ll see photos of the real one

Thanks from dropping by.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
82% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise