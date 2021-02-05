Previous
Before the Storm by phil_sandford
302 / 365

Before the Storm

The light caught the cathedral beautifully with the dark black storm clouds behind the towers.

5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Sue Cooper ace
A great shot with the sun and the threatening clouds. My post today has distinct similarities.
February 5th, 2021  
