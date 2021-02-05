Sign up
302 / 365
Before the Storm
The light caught the cathedral beautifully with the dark black storm clouds behind the towers.
In my extras due to Flash of Red.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Tags
light
,
canon
,
lincoln-cathedral
Sue Cooper
ace
A great shot with the sun and the threatening clouds. My post today has distinct similarities.
February 5th, 2021
