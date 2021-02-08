My Garden February 2021

Another shot of the garden taken almost a month or so after the last shot; have actually taken this a week or so earlier than my usual timetable to catch the snow that we've had overnight. Beast from the East is supposedly back, not sure that it is, as back in 2018 it was minus 18°C and the snow was around a foot deep.



It was promised all day yesterday; phone kept telling us 'amber alert for snow issued by Met Office" the weather App on the phones was telling us "100% chance of snow at 1pm, 2pm, 7pm, 10pm" but when we went to bed, it was bone dry and no sign of it. That changed when we awoke this morning.



The Hellebores are the only colour now, one white the remainder maroon all quite low to the ground so not that easy to see. Daffs & Tulips are beginning to pop their heads out, hopefully we won’t now get a harsh winter to make them regret their early appearances.



