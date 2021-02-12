Previous
Next
Redpoll by phil_sandford
304 / 365

Redpoll

Not a bird we see in the garden at all, but we saw three or four today high in the trees. Our trusty RSPB book tells me they are migratory and will soon be off.

https://www.rspb.org.uk/birds-and-wildlife/wildlife-guides/bird-a-z/common-redpoll/

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
83% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot Phil - I have never seen one in my garden !
February 12th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful focus
February 12th, 2021  
Boxplayer ace
Beautifully captured.
February 12th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Well captured. It was so small & quite high in the tree! One I haven’t heard of.
February 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise