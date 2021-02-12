Sign up
Redpoll
Not a bird we see in the garden at all, but we saw three or four today high in the trees. Our trusty RSPB book tells me they are migratory and will soon be off.
https://www.rspb.org.uk/birds-and-wildlife/wildlife-guides/bird-a-z/common-redpoll/
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
canon
outdoor
redpoll
hartsholme
Beryl Lloyd
A lovely shot Phil - I have never seen one in my garden !
February 12th, 2021
gloria jones
Wonderful focus
February 12th, 2021
Boxplayer
Beautifully captured.
February 12th, 2021
Carole Sandford
Well captured. It was so small & quite high in the tree! One I haven’t heard of.
February 12th, 2021
