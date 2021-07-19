Previous
My Garden July 2021 by phil_sandford
My Garden July 2021

Another shot of the garden taken almost a month or so after the last one.

Today's bright sunshine is masking what colour there is; Dahlias are begining to come out as are the Agapanthus, the Alliums are now seed pods. The Echnops are a couple of weeks away from flowering and I still have Poppies to flower. I have a tray of Foxgloves to plant out, but they won't do a thing until next year.

Have ordered a stack more Allium bulbs, tulips and Eryngium which will be delivered in September/October to plant out for next year.

If you fancy taking a look at the others, and there is absolutely no obligation to do so, click on the tag below Philsgarden
Phil Sandford

Lou Ann
Lovely. I sure like the color of your garage!
July 19th, 2021  
Phil Sandford
@louannwarren Thank you. Exact same brick as the house 😊
July 19th, 2021  
