How It Was Done by phil_sandford
Photo 370

How It Was Done

Today's shot for my hi-key series for July was problematic in that Carole wouldn't let me pic the subject and last nights storm didn't flatten it. So it left me no choice but to take the equipment to the subject.

Big lens and camera sat on the patio so it didn't damage the flowers. Connected the camera to my iPhone app (can be used to download photographs and, in this case, remote shoot - you see the camera image on the iPhone). Grabbed a piece of white card and put it behind the flower. Waited for sun to come out and 'voila.'

I then very quickly realised I needed to tear the white card almost in two to get it either side of the flower stem, moving the card and flower around until it was where I wanted it in the viewfinder and then it really was, Voila!!

Things we do eh? ..................
28th July 2021

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
@phil_sandford
Babs ace
Ingenious.
July 28th, 2021  
Dawn ace
A nice shot showing you setting up
July 28th, 2021  
