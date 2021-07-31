Previous
For Casablanca by phil_sandford
Photo 371

For Casablanca

Flower positioned on the left after @casablanca ‘dared’ me to do it on yesterday's Dahlia.

Not convinced it looks quite right, but that maybe because I’ve spent the month putting them on the right.

That said, maybe there’s another month calling?
Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Ha! It is such a brain twister, left- right- middle, awards, outwards etc....like this one too :)
July 31st, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love it - prefer it on the left and facing inwards to the blank space . I always place on the left -- but then being left-handed may have something to do with it !!
July 31st, 2021  
