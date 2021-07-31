Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 371
For Casablanca
Flower positioned on the left after
@casablanca
‘dared’ me to do it on yesterday's Dahlia.
Not convinced it looks quite right, but that maybe because I’ve spent the month putting them on the right.
That said, maybe there’s another month calling?
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2221
photos
170
followers
202
following
101% complete
View this month »
364
365
366
367
368
369
370
371
Latest from all albums
1802
370
1803
1804
1805
371
44
1806
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Taken
31st July 2021 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
macro
,
hi-key
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Ha! It is such a brain twister, left- right- middle, awards, outwards etc....like this one too :)
July 31st, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love it - prefer it on the left and facing inwards to the blank space . I always place on the left -- but then being left-handed may have something to do with it !!
July 31st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close