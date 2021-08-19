Bletchley Park Hall

What happened in this building, and the neighbouring grounds was absolutely Top Secret until around 1975. The Benedict Cumberbatch film, The Imitation Game, Hollywoods the story but there’s enough truth in it to make it a worthwhile watch.



I remember turning up in 1983, a young private soldier, for a 4 week course here. Reporting to reception in the foyer, giving my name and waiting; after around 10 minutes of whispered conversation between the two receptionist, one of them whispered “Sir, this is the GPO training school, we think you want the site just down the hill.” Oops. Not a good start.



Spent the afternoon here today with Carole for my born day; a quite amazing museum, dedicated to the folk who broke the Nazi radio codes and shortened the war. It has the second largest collection of German Enigma machines in the world (and again, despite what Hollywood would have you think, the first capture of a German Enigma was by Polish forces not the US Navy).



