Spitfire

Supermarine Spitfire doing a flypast over RAF Wickenby following this afternoon’s Battle of Britain Memorial Service at the airfield.



The flypast was publicised for 1545 and he arrived at 1520. The RAF were never on time in all my years in HM Forces so it was no surprise.



Light was pretty rubbish, grey overcast clouds, but I was quite pleased with this shot.



