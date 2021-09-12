Previous
Spitfire by phil_sandford
Photo 386

Spitfire

Supermarine Spitfire doing a flypast over RAF Wickenby following this afternoon’s Battle of Britain Memorial Service at the airfield.

The flypast was publicised for 1545 and he arrived at 1520. The RAF were never on time in all my years in HM Forces so it was no surprise.

Light was pretty rubbish, grey overcast clouds, but I was quite pleased with this shot.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

Phil Sandford

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Great capture
September 12th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great close up
September 12th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Neat capture
September 12th, 2021  
