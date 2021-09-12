Sign up
Photo 386
Spitfire
Supermarine Spitfire doing a flypast over RAF Wickenby following this afternoon’s Battle of Britain Memorial Service at the airfield.
The flypast was publicised for 1545 and he arrived at 1520. The RAF were never on time in all my years in HM Forces so it was no surprise.
Light was pretty rubbish, grey overcast clouds, but I was quite pleased with this shot.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
3
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Tags
canon
,
outdoor
,
spitfire
,
fly-past
,
bbmf
,
battle-of-britain
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Great capture
September 12th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great close up
September 12th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture
September 12th, 2021
