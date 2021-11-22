My Garden November 2021

The 3rd shot of the garden for this 6th year, taken almost a month or so after the last one.



Very little remains now, most of the leaves are off the trees (just in shot at the bottom of the garage are 5 black bags of leaves that fell since my triptych of last week set aside for mulching). Lot of new bulbs planted for the Spring. This morning was the first frost, very surprised to see ice on the car windscreens as I opened the blinds, so my Dahlias in the front beds will be finished now - need to lift them and move to the back borders (but may overwinter them in the gargage and take my chances.



If you fancy taking a look at the others, and there is absolutely no obligation to do so, then cluck on the tag philsgarden